Trump says ‘Americans aren’t against Iran war’ despite polls showing public opposition

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 22) claimed that Americans were not opposed to the ongoing war with Iran, arguing that public anger was mainly driven by rising fuel prices rather than opposition to the military campaign.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters before travelling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for a dignified transfer ceremony honouring four US service members killed in the conflict.

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“Americans aren't against the war,” Trump said. “A poll, a poll just came out, Americans don't want high gasoline prices, but they're not against the war.”

His comments came despite several recent surveys showing growing public opposition to the conflict. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll released last week found that 68% of Americans believed the war was not “worth fighting”, while only 28% said it was.

Another Economist/YouGov survey showed that 55% of respondents wanted the US to stop attacking Iran, compared with 27% who supported continuing military strikes.

Trump defends Iran campaign amid rising costs The US military operation has also drawn scrutiny over its financial impact. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said this week that the campaign had cost American taxpayers $37.5 billion, while defending the administration’s request for additional emergency military funding.

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The conflict has also pushed global energy prices higher, with disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz threatening a key route for international oil shipments.

Trump threatens further strikes over Hormuz attacks Trump has recently escalated his warnings against Tehran, saying the US would target Iranian infrastructure if Iran attacks commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also signalled that Washington had no immediate plans to end the military operation, saying, “We're not finished at all... we're not leaving right now.”

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Iran conflict fuels oil price concerns The latest escalation comes as tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s restrictions on commercial shipping have disrupted global energy flows.

The crisis has pushed crude prices higher and increased pressure on the White House, with rising gasoline costs becoming a political challenge ahead of the November midterm elections.

Rubio says US open to talks but doubts Iran’s intent Despite the military escalation, senior US officials have said Washington remains open to diplomacy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Manila, said the US was willing to negotiate but questioned Tehran’s commitment.

“We remain open to working it out in a negotiated way. But right now, they don't seem to be serious about that,” Rubio said.

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The remarks come as both sides continue military and diplomatic manoeuvring, with no clear path yet toward ending the conflict.