Trump says ‘big decision’ coming on Iran war as he prepares to meet six Gulf leaders at UN General Assembly

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is approaching a “big decision” on the next phase of the Iran war, as the conflict enters its seventh month and fighting involving Iran-backed Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia adds another layer of uncertainty to the regional crisis.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said his next move would be influenced by discussions with leaders of six Gulf countries whom he is due to meet in New York next Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“I have a big decision coming up,” Trump reportedly told the news outlet. He also indicated that he was weighing whether to resume major military action against Iran.

Trump to meet six Gulf leaders in New York Trump is scheduled to meet leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman at UN headquarters in Manhattan next week.

The meeting is expected to focus on the next phase of the Iran conflict and US plans for the post-war regional order, according to Axios.

Trump said he wanted to hear directly from the Gulf leaders before determining his next steps.

“I want to find out where they are and how they are doing. We have been very protective of them,” he told Axios.

The meeting comes as Gulf states face growing economic and security risks from the expanding conflict, including attacks on energy infrastructure and disruption to key maritime routes.

Trump says Iran may be nearing a deal Trump separately told reporters on Wednesday that he hoped the nearly seven-month war was approaching its end.

“Well, hopefully we are towards the end of the war. They want to make a deal, we’ll see how that works out,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Trump also said he had communicated with Tehran “directly”, but did not provide details about when the contact took place, who was involved or what was discussed.

Asked whether a deal with Iran was possible, Trump again said: “They want to make a deal, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

However, Reuters reported that no negotiations between the United States and Iran to end the war have taken place since an interim agreement reached in June subsequently collapsed.

Houthi-Saudi fighting adds new pressure The diplomatic uncertainty comes as the conflict has spread into Yemen, with Iran-aligned Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia exchanging strikes.

The Houthis have made major territorial gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and captured positions overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Reuters reported that the advance has created new risks for Saudi oil exports and global shipping.

Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes in Yemen, while the Houthis have launched missiles and drones towards Saudi territory. Reuters reported that Saudi authorities announced the first civilian death in the kingdom from the latest Houthi attacks.

The escalation has also triggered a fresh humanitarian crisis, with more than 100,000 people displaced inside Yemen, according to the UN refugee agency cited by Reuters.

Saudi oil pipeline disruption rattles markets The fighting has also threatened an important alternative route for Gulf oil exports.

Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, which transports crude from the kingdom's eastern oilfields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, was temporarily shut after drone attacks damaged pumping stations. Reuters reported that three pumping stations were hit and that the pipeline normally handles around 4 million to 5 million barrels of oil per day.

Saudi Arabia has sought to offset the disruption by arranging additional crude shipments through Oman's Sohar port using ship-to-ship transfers.

Hormuz remains a major flashpoint The Strait of Hormuz remains another major concern for global energy markets. Commercial vessel traffic through the strategic waterway has fallen sharply amid the conflict.