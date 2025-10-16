Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest to end ‘inglorious’ Russia-Ukraine war, calls talks ‘very productive’

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social on Thursday (October 16) that he had concluded a “very productive” telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump highlighted the discussion’s focus on multiple diplomatic and economic issues.

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one,” Trump wrote.

Middle East peace as leverage Trump noted that Putin congratulated him and the United States on the recent Middle East peace achievement. He suggested that this success could aid in negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump said.

Acknowledgment of Melania’s role Trump also mentioned Putin’s appreciation for First Lady Melania Trump’s efforts with children, noting that it would continue.

“President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue,” Trump wrote.

Trade and future meetings The call reportedly included discussions on US-Russia trade once the conflict in Ukraine ends. Trump confirmed plans for high-level advisor meetings next week, led on the US side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined,” Trump said.

Trump-Putin summit planned Trump indicated that he and Putin would meet in Budapest, Hungary, in an effort to bring an end to the “inglorious” war.

“President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end,” he wrote.

Discussion with Zelensky Trump confirmed that he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the following day in the Oval Office to discuss the call and other matters.