Trump says White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

US Donald Trump on Monday (March 16) announced that his White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but will continue working while undergoing treatment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Wiles’ resilience and said she had decided to begin treatment immediately after receiving the diagnosis.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” Trump wrote.

Treatment to begin immediately According to Trump, Wiles has assembled a strong medical team and her outlook remains positive. He said doctors expect a good recovery.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent!” Trump said in the statement.

Despite undergoing treatment, Wiles plans to remain actively involved in her duties at the White House.

“During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy,” Trump wrote.

Trump praises Wiles’ dedication Trump described Wiles as one of his closest advisers and praised her commitment to public service.

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” he wrote.

Trump added that Wiles remains a key figure in his administration and continues to play a major role in government operations.

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People,” he said.

Support from Trump and Melania Trump also said that he and Melania Trump are standing by Wiles during her treatment.

“Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country,” he wrote.

Who is Susie Wiles? Susie Wiles is widely regarded as one of the most influential Republican campaign strategists in the United States.

Wiles played a key role in managing and organizing several of Trump’s political campaigns.

Before joining the White House, she worked for decades in political consulting and campaign management.

She previously helped lead major Republican campaigns in Florida and other states.