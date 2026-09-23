Trump says CNN, MS NOW, Politico could return to White House if court rules against media ban

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (September 22) he would “probably” allow journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico back onto White House grounds if a court rules against his decision to bar the three news organisations.

The remarks came a day before a federal court hearing on the outlets’ lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision. The three organisations have argued that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

The dispute has also disrupted the traditional White House television pool and prompted the administration to launch its own video stream, dubbed “Trump TV”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Trump bar CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House? ⌵ Trump barred these outlets due to his claims that they repeatedly report 'fake news,' accusing them of publishing what he termed 'FICTION and LIES' about his presidency. 2 What legal action have CNN, MS NOW, and Politico taken against the Trump administration? ⌵ The three media organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights and seeking a temporary restraining order against these measures. 3 What did Trump say about allowing journalists back if the court rules against the media ban? ⌵ Trump stated he would 'probably' allow the journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico back onto White House grounds if the court ruled against his administration's media ban. 4 How does the White House characterize the restrictions imposed on these news organizations? ⌵ The White House describes the restrictions as limitations on workspace access rather than an outright ban, asserting that the outlets are not 'banned' but simply not allowed to work from White House premises. 5 What is the significance of the White House press pool in the context of media access? ⌵ The White House press pool was established to provide a limited group of journalists the ability to cover the president directly, ensuring that information from presidential events is distributed to wider media, thereby serving as the 'eyes and ears' of the public.

Trump confronts CNN reporters at UN Despite being barred from the White House grounds, journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico continued covering Trump’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday using media credentials issued by the UN.

As Trump entered the UN building, he expressed surprise at seeing CNN reporters covering his visit.

“I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me, you shouldn’t be here,” Trump said. “You said you weren’t going to cover me.”

CNN has not said that it would stop covering Trump.

The White House restrictions apply to access to the White House grounds and are separate from media access granted by the United Nations for coverage of the General Assembly.

Advertisement

Why did Trump ban the three outlets? Trump announced the restrictions on Friday, accusing CNN, MS NOW and Politico of repeatedly reporting what he described as “FICTION and LIES” while covering his presidency.

The three news organisations subsequently sued Trump and members of his administration in federal court in Washington, DC, seeking a temporary restraining order against the restrictions. They argue that the move violates constitutional protections for freedom of speech and the press.

The case is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by US District Judge Timothy Kelly.

Trump questions judge’s fairness Asked in New York whether he would restore access if the court ruled against the ban, Trump said he would “probably” do so.

However, he also criticised Judge Timothy Kelly, saying the judge was “not a particularly fair judge”.

Advertisement

“But I’m talking about national security. I think we have a right to clean out fake news,” Trump said.

Trump appointed Kelly to the federal bench in 2017 during his first presidential term. Kelly previously ruled against Trump in a 2018 case involving a CNN journalist whose White House press pass had been revoked.

White House says outlets are not ‘banned’ The Trump administration has sought to characterise the restrictions as a limitation on workspace access rather than a broader ban on the news organisations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to NBC’s Today programme on Tuesday, said: “They’re not banned. ... We’re not closing CNN. ... They’re just not allowed to work from the workspace at the White House.”

However, the three organisations have said their journalists were denied access to the White House grounds and had their credentials deactivated or confiscated.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump bought and sold shares in Musks SpaceX in July, financial disclosure shows