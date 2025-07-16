Trump says Epstein files were ‘made up by Comey, Obama, and Biden’, urges Pam Bondi to release only ‘credible’ info

President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed growing pressure from his MAGA base regarding the handling of Jeffrey Epstein case files, urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to release “whatever she thinks is credible.” Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump confirmed he had received a “very quick briefing” on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI’s recent review of the Epstein files.

The review, completed prior to the release of a DOJ and FBI memo last week, concluded there was no evidence that Epstein maintained a "client list" of powerful associates. It also stated that no further charges would be pursued in connection with the investigation. As part of the review, the DOJ released hours of jail footage which, officials say, corroborate the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Trump: ‘Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release’ When asked by ABC News if Pam Bondi had informed him whether his name appeared in the documents, Trump denied any such disclosure.

“No, no, she's -- she's given us just a very quick briefing,” Trump replied, before veering into accusations that the documents were politically motivated.

“These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration] -- and you know, we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” he claimed.

Trump added: “We’ve gone through years of it, but she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.”

Trump defends Bondi’s role Despite the friction, Trump defended Bondi’s management of the situation and said the credibility of the information is paramount.

“The attorney general's handled that very well. She’s really done a very good job,” he said. “And I think that when you look at it, you'll understand that. I would like to see that also. But I think the attorney general, the credibility is very important. And you want credible evidence or something like that.”

MAGA outrage and Epstein speculation Trump's comments come amid rising backlash from his own base, with some MAGA supporters accusing the administration of covering up information related to Epstein’s connections.