Trump says Gaza deal phase 2 begins: 'All 20 hostages are back, feeling as good as can be expected'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 14, urged Hamas to release the remaining bodies of deceased hostages, asserting that the “job was not done”. Trump also announced the start of “phase two” of the agreement, even as Israel held up aid deliveries and Hamas tightened control over the enclave. He added that he remained optimistic about the deal’s progress, saying he was feeling “as good as can be expected.”

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!”

Donald Trump's post came just hours after he returned from a lightning trip to Israel and Egypt, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty over the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

During his visit, the US president hailed a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” as he and regional leaders signed a declaration aimed at solidifying the Gaza ceasefire

About the Gaza peace deal between Israel & Hamas Under the Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas, the remaining 20 hostages who were alive and seized during October 7, 2023 attack on Israel were freed shortly before Trump's arrival in Israel.

However, the Palestinian armed group is still holding the bodies of 24 hostages – expected to be returned under the terms of agreement between the two.

A Gaza hospital said it had received the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been handed back by Israel, also as part of the deal to end the war.

As the dead bodies of hostages were not returned, Israel far-right security minister warned of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers are not returned to the state. Shortly after, Israel’s military said the truce had been violated and announced it would cut in half the number of aid trucks allowed into the war-torn territory.

Hamas says will return bodies Hamas official has, meanwhile, informed that the bodies of four to six hostages will be returned. “We informed the mediators that we will hand over four to six bodies of Israeli prisoners tonight,” the official said.