Trump says 'Golden Dome' system to cost Canada $61 billion, but it can join for free if…

President Donald Trump on Tuesday mentioned that his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system would cost Canada $61 billion if it wants to part of the system. But the neighbours can get access to the system for free if it becomes part of the United States, the President mentions.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

"But (it) will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!"

There was no immediate response from Canada to Trump's claims.

However, Canada had earlier expressed interest in joining the missile system -- plans for which Trump unveiled last week to defend against a wide array of enemy weapons -- but has firmly rejected any loss of sovereignty.

Since the 1950s, Canada and the US have had a joint air defense system known as the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad. In 2022, Canada unveiled a C$38.6 billion ($28 billion) long-term plan to contribute to a modernized Norad.

The relationship between the two countries soured after Trump launched a trade war against and openly called for the nation to become the 51st US state. Now, the launch of Golden Dome’ defense system seems set to add to the tensions that Trump has sparked with Canada.

All about the proposed ‘Golden Dome’ defense system Trump announced plans for the "Golden Dome" system a week ago, saying it would eventually cost around $175 billion and would be operational by the end of his term in 2029.

As per the plan, it is an effort to build a shield to protect the US from threats including ballistic missiles, hypersonics and advanced cruise missiles. The technology for Trump’s plan is unproven, particularly using space-based interceptors to knock down incoming ballistic missiles.

Experts say the scheme faces huge technical and political challenges, and could cost far more than he has estimated to achieve its goals.