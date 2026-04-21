Trump says he’ll ‘remember’ firms that don’t claim tariff refunds as refund portal opens after court blow

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 21) said he would “remember” American companies that choose not to seek refunds for tariffs his administration imposed, even as a government system begins processing more than $160 billion in potential repayments following a landmark court ruling.

Trump’s remarks to CNBC came a day after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched a portal allowing importers to apply for refunds tied to tariffs introduced under emergency powers.

The refunds follow a February decision by the US Supreme Court, which invalidated the tariff framework, declaring the measures legally void.

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Supreme Court blow to tariff policy In a 6-3 ruling on February 20, the Supreme Court found that Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing broad import taxes under a law designed for national emergencies. The court said the move effectively bypassed Congress’ constitutional role in setting taxes, dealing a significant legal setback to the administration’s trade policy.

While the ruling did not directly address refunds, a subsequent decision by the US Court of International Trade established that companies subjected to the tariffs were entitled to reimbursement.

Refund process underway CBP data shows the scale of the refund exercise. More than 330,000 importers paid tariffs on over 53 million shipments, contributing roughly $166 billion in duties. As of mid-April, 56,497 importers had already completed registration for the refund process, covering claims worth about $127 billion, including interest.

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The newly launched system—known as CAPE—will consolidate refunds into single electronic payments rather than processing them shipment by shipment. Once approved, refunds are expected to be issued within 60 to 90 days.

However, officials have indicated that payments will be rolled out in phases, prioritising more recent tariff transactions. Technical and procedural hurdles could delay some claims, meaning reimbursements may take time to fully reach businesses—and even longer to filter down to consumers.

Political and economic fallout The question of who benefits from the refunds has become politically sensitive. While businesses are eligible to reclaim the duties as importers of record, consumers—who ultimately bore the cost through higher prices—are not directly compensated.

Limited initial eligibility Not all claims will be processed immediately. The first phase of the system focuses on cases where tariffs were either estimated but not finalised or fall within a specific post-accounting window. Importers must also submit detailed declarations of affected goods and register with CBP’s electronic payment system to qualify.

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