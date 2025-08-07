Trump says he’s the only President since Washington to donate salary, highlights White House renovations

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday (August 6) to declare that he is the only US president—aside from George Washington—to donate his presidential salary, while also touting recent renovations at the White House.

"I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary," Trump wrote. "My first 'Paycheck' went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful 'People’s House.'"

Trump emphasised that major improvements and beautification efforts are underway at the White House, calling them "great improvements… at levels not seen since its original creation."

While several presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover, also donated their salaries, Trump continues to frame his contributions as unique in modern presidential history.