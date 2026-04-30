Trump says he told Putin to end Ukraine war, not focus on Iran's uranium enrichment

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (April 29) that he encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to prioritize ending the war in Ukraine during a lengthy phone conversation that also touched on Iran and ceasefire diplomacy.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump described the call as productive and said the two leaders discussed multiple global issues, with Ukraine remaining the central focus.

“I talked about a few different subjects, mostly about Ukraine. And we had a very good conversation. I think we’re going to come up with a solution relatively quickly, I hope,” Trump said.

“I think you’d like to see a solution, I can tell you. And that’s good,” he added.

Trump rejects Putin’s offer on Iran nuclear issue Trump revealed that Putin offered Russian assistance related to Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts, but said he redirected the discussion toward ending the Ukraine conflict.

“He told me he’d like to be involved with the enrichment if he can help us get it,” Trump said.

“I said, ‘I’d much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine,’” the US president told reporters.

Trump also confirmed that Iran was part of the discussion.

“I talked a little bit about Iran,” he said.

Kremlin says call lasted more than 90 minutes According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between Trump and Putin lasted more than an hour and a half and covered Ukraine, Iran and broader geopolitical issues.

Ushakov described the exchange as “friendly, frank and businesslike.”

Russian officials said Putin expressed support for Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire involving Iran in order to allow more time for negotiations.

According to Reuters, Ushakov said Putin shared ideas regarding Iran’s nuclear program and discussed possible diplomatic efforts surrounding Tehran.

Putin proposes temporary Ukraine truce The Kremlin’s account of the call said Putin proposed a temporary truce linked to Russia’s annual World War II Victory Day commemorations on May 9.

Russia traditionally marks the anniversary with large-scale military ceremonies commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

Trump said he suggested “a little bit of a ceasefire” during the discussion as diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war continue to face obstacles.

Ukraine peace efforts remain stalled The call came at a critical time for Trump, who pledged during the 2024 Presidential campaign that he would quickly end the Ukraine conflict if returned to office.

However, US-led peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have struggled to gain momentum, with negotiations reportedly slowing as Washington’s focus shifts toward the conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Trump has also faced challenges in securing a long-term settlement in the broader Middle East conflict after the war involving Iran escalated earlier this year.

Iran remains central to diplomatic tensions The conversation also underscored how Iran continues to dominate international diplomacy following months of conflict and ceasefire negotiations.

Trump recently extended the temporary ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to allow more time for negotiations over a broader peace framework.

Russia has increasingly positioned itself as a potential mediator in discussions involving Iran and regional security issues, while maintaining close ties with Tehran throughout the conflict.

Also Read | Suspect Cole Tomas Allen took armed selfie before Trump attack: Court filing