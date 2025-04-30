Trump says ‘he wants to be the next Pope’; netizens remind him ‘he is married and not a Baptized Catholic’ | Watch

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump humorously suggested that he would like to succeed Pope Francis, who died last week at the age of 88 on April 21 after suffering a stroke . “I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice," he stated when asked whom he would like to see become the next Catholic pontiff. Netizens have reacted to his statement stating it's a “terrible” choice, further reminding him “he is married and not a Baptized Catholic”.

Advertisement

Netizens react on Trump joking to be a pope One of the users said, “This is more than hyperbole. He never says anything this outrageous just because. 😏” Another remarked, “Dolan is his buddy from his days in NYC, of course he said that. Trump would love Cardinal Sarah if he had the chance to meet him. Perhaps when he becomes Pope!”

Advertisement

“He cant.. one he isnt baptized Catholic. #2 he is married," commented the third user. “That's ridiculous. Stephen Miller is the only real choice,” said the fourth. “Dolan would be a TERRIBLE choice,” a user added.

Read More

Also Read | Papal conclave to begin on May 7 to elect successor for Pope Francis

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" Trump had stated in a post to his Truth Social on X. At the White House Easter Egg Roll, he added, Francis was “a very good man who loved, loved the world, and he especially loved people that were having a hard time, and that's good with me. Later, Trump said, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!” Advertisement