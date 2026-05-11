Trump says he wants to open Fort Knox and personally check America’s $700 billion gold reserve

US President Donald Trump said he still wants to personally inspect the gold reserves stored at Fort Knox, arguing that Americans deserve confirmation the nation’s bullion remains inside the heavily guarded facility.

Trump said he remains interested in opening the famous vault.

“We wanted to go and knock on the door of Fort Knox — a very thick door — and to see whether or not we have any gold in there,” Trump said, speaking to “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” in an interview aired Sunday (May 10).

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Fort Knox stores massive US gold reserve Fort Knox is home to one of the world’s largest known gold reserves and has long symbolised the financial strength and security of the United States.

According to the United States Mint, the depository holds at least 147.3 million ounces — roughly 9.2 million pounds — of gold bullion.

The government officially values the gold at $42.22 per ounce, placing its book value at around $6.2 billion.

However, with gold prices currently hovering near $4,700 an ounce, the market value of the reserve is estimated to be close to $700 billion.

Musk previously raised Fort Knox questions Trump’s comments come after former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk drew attention to Fort Knox last year.

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Musk reacted publicly after a social media user suggested he should inspect America’s gold reserves, fuelling online speculation and renewed public curiosity about the contents of the vault.

The elaborate security surrounding Fort Knox has made it one of the most famous and secretive locations in the United States.

New York Fed holds even larger vault While Fort Knox is widely recognised as America’s most famous gold depository, the largest gold vault in the United States — and the world — is located beneath the Federal Reserve Bank of New York building in New York City.

What is Fort Knox? Fort Knox is one of the most heavily guarded military installations in the United States and is best known for housing a large portion of America’s gold reserves.

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Located in the state of Kentucky, Fort Knox sits south of the city of Louisville and covers more than 100,000 acres. The site is operated by the US Army and also contains the famous United States Bullion Depository — often simply called “the Fort Knox gold vault.”

The name “Fort Knox” has become synonymous with extreme security and protection.

Why is Fort Knox famous? Fort Knox gained worldwide attention because it stores thousands of tons of gold bullion belonging to the US Treasury.

The vault was built in 1936 during the Presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt as concerns grew over economic instability and global conflict.

The first shipment of gold arrived in 1937 under tight military protection.

Today, Fort Knox is believed to hold around 147 million troy ounces of gold, making it one of the largest known gold repositories in the world.

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The bullion stored there is owned by the United States Department of the Treasury.

Security measures at Fort Knox Fort Knox is famous for its elaborate security systems.

The gold vault is constructed with granite walls, steel plating, blast-proof doors and highly secure locking systems. Access is extremely restricted, and the exact security procedures are not publicly disclosed.

The facility is protected by multiple layers of fencing, surveillance systems, armed guards and military personnel.

According to the US Mint, no single person knows all the procedures required to open the vault.

The site has become a cultural symbol of impenetrable security, often referenced in movies, books and television shows.

More than just gold storage Although best known for gold reserves, Fort Knox also serves as an active US Army installation.

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It has historically been used for military training, armored divisions and personnel operations.

The installation currently hosts several Army commands and human resources operations.

Over the years, Fort Knox has also temporarily safeguarded important national treasures, including original historical documents during World War II.

Can the public visit Fort Knox? Public access to the gold vault itself is prohibited.

While some parts of the surrounding military base may occasionally host public events, the bullion depository remains off-limits for security reasons.