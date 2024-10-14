Trump says he will use the National Guard against the ‘enemy from within’
SummaryThe former president singled out Rep. Adam Schiff as one such enemy.
Donald Trump suggested deploying the National Guard or military to respond to what he termed the “enemy from within" on Election Day, saying in an interview that aired Sunday that he was concerned about the prospect of chaos wrought by “radical left lunatics."
