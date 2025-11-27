Trump Says He Won’t Invite South Africa to G-20 in Miami

US President Donald Trump said that he would not invite South Africa to participate in next year’s G-20 summit in Miami and said he planned to “stop all payments and subsidies” to the country, as relations between Washington and Pretoria continue to deteriorate.

Trump, in a social media post, repeated claims without evidence that South Africa was committing genocide against White Afrikaners and seizing land without compensation and criticized the country’s handling of the recent global summit.

“South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year,” Trump said. “South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

The US boycotted the G-20 meeting over the weekend in South Africa and sent a diplomatic note warning Pretoria against adopting a leaders’ declaration. South Africa went ahead and approved the document shortly after the meeting began.

Trump’s fight with South Africa reached a boiling point in May when he ambushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House with a video purporting to back up his claims that White farmers are being targeted.

The incident derailed Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington, which was intended to mend ties with the US and persuade Trump to stop floating the conspiracy theory about a campaign against White South Africans.

The South Africans also rejected a US request for Marc Dillard, the chargé d’affaires in South Africa, to attend the leaders’ summit and receive the ceremonial G-20 handover, saying Ramaphosa would not engage with a lower-ranking official. Instead, the handover took place quietly between diplomats at South Africa’s foreign ministry in Pretoria on Tuesday.

South Africa had been bracing for Trump to block it from the Miami summit, and officials there remain concerned that the US could seek to boot the country entirely from the group. Any change in membership would require consensus among G-20 nations, as was the case ahead of the 2023 summit in India, when the African Union was admitted as a full member.

It’s not clear what Trump’s threat to cut off payments to South Africa will entail. Trump already suspended aid to the country in an executive order in March.

