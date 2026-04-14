Trump says ‘I thought it was me as a doctor’ after Jesus-like image sparks backlash

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at the Oval Office in Washington on Monday (April 13) defended a controversial social media post depicting him in a Christ-like, healer-style image, insisting it was meant to show him as a doctor rather than a religious figure.

Responding to questions about the AI-generated image, Trump rejected comparisons to Jesus Christ.

“It wasn’t depicted. It was me,” he said.

He added: “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

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Trump dismissed criticism as media distortion, saying: “Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

He further questioned the reaction: “So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor.”

AI image sparks backlash and deletion The image, posted on Truth Social, showed Trump in a robe placing a hand on a bedridden man, with glowing light effects and patriotic symbols including the American flag and the Statue of Liberty.

The post was later removed after drawing swift backlash, including from some conservative supporters who said it crossed a religious line.

Feud with Pope Leo XIV intensifies The controversy unfolded alongside a growing dispute between Trump and Pope Leo XIV over the US-Israeli war against Iran.

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Trump had earlier criticised the Pope, calling him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and said: “I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo.”

Pope Leo XIV: ‘No fear’ of Trump administration Pope Leo XIV responded firmly, saying he would not be intimidated by political pressure from Washington.

“I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” the Pope said.

He emphasised the Church’s mission in peace-building, adding: “What I am saying is that the mission of the Church is very clear.” “The Gospel says… blessed are the peacemakers.”

He added that the Church has “a moral duty to speak out very clearly against war and in favour of peace and reconciliation.”

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The pontiff also said he had “no intention to debate with” Trump, stressing, “I am not a politician.”

Trump refuses apology When asked whether he would apologise to the Pope, Trump was firm in his response.

“No, I don’t, because Pope Leo said things that are wrong,” he said.

“He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran.”

Trump also repeated his criticism of the pontiff, saying Pope Leo was “very weak on crime.”