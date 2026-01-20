Trump says Ilhan Omar ‘should be in jail or sent back to Somalia,’ as he alleges ‘$19 billion’ fraud in Minnesota

US President Donald Trump on Monday (January 19) launched attack against Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, alleging massive fraud in Minnesota and accusing state leaders of opposing federal immigration enforcement.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed there was “$19 billion” in what he described as “Minnesota Somalia fraud,” a figure he did not provide evidence for.

‘She should be in jail’ “There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud,” Trump wrote. He went on to refer to Ilhan Omar as a “fake ‘Congresswoman’” and claimed she “knows everything there is to know” about the alleged fraud.

“She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia,” Trump added. “She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

Omar, who has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since 2019, was born in Somalia and became a US citizen in 2000.

Immigration enforcement defended In a separate Truth Social post on January 18, Trump defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota amid protests and criticism.

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong,” Trump wrote. “Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community?”

Trump also alleged that protests against ICE included “highly paid professional agitators and anarchists.”

Claims against state leadership Trump accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Omar of deflecting attention from alleged financial misconduct.

“The crooked Governor and ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State!” Trump wrote. “Don’t worry, we're on it!”

Omar’s remarks spark backlash Trump’s comments followed Omar’s criticism of federal immigration enforcement. Omar compared US immigration practices to those of countries she fled as a child.

“I never thought I'd experience such conduct in the ‘god----’ United States,” she said. “Those of us who escaped places like that, the one place where we thought we would never experience this is the U.S.”

She added, “We should all be ashamed that it is the United States that is allowing for this to take place.”

Republican criticism Omar’s remarks drew sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators.

“No member of Congress should ever refer to our country as the ‘U.S. G------ States,’” Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X. “What should be the consequence of saying that?”

Billionaire Elon Musk replied to Lee’s post, writing: “Whatever the penalty is for treason.”

Tensions over ICE operations continue Omar, whose district includes much of Minneapolis, has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and ICE deployments in Minnesota. The debate has intensified following the death of Renee Good during an encounter with an ICE agent, which critics cite as evidence of aggressive enforcement tactics.