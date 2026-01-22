Trump says Iran assassination attempt would trigger total US retaliation: ‘Wipe them off the face of this earth’

US President Donald Trump defended his first year back in office and delivered a blunt warning to Iran marking the anniversary of his second-term inauguration.

Trump said he has already left “very firm instructions” for how the United States should respond if Iran attempts to assassinate him, warning of overwhelming retaliation.

“Anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up,” Trump told NewsNation. “I would absolutely hit them so hard. But I have very firm instructions.”

‘Wipe them off the face of this Earth’ The president said any such move by Tehran would trigger a response against the entire country, not just individuals involved.

“If Iran tries to do it, we wipe them off the face of this Earth,” Trump said, underscoring that the response would be decisive and uncompromising.

Criticism of Biden’s handling of threats Trump also took aim at former president Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to respond strongly enough to Iranian threats during his time in office.

“A president has to defend a president,” Trump said, arguing that a tougher stance was necessary to deter adversaries.

‘Even if it’s not a president’ Trump added that his approach to retaliation would apply even beyond threats to a sitting US leader.

“I would respond decisively even if it was somebody — not even a president,” he said, framing the issue as one of national strength and deterrence.

Iran's threat citing past assassination plots Trump faces renewed threats from Iran, following imagery aired by Iranian state-run television that appeared to target him directly.

Last week, Iranian state media broadcast an image of Trump linked to the 2024 Butler rally assassination attempt, with the ominous caption: “This time it will not miss the target.”

History of Iranian plots Trump has faced multiple assassination threats from Iran over the past few years. In the same year as the Butler rally attempt, the US Justice Department said it thwarted an Iranian-led plot after arresting a man allegedly tasked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to kill the president.