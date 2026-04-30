Trump says Iran ‘choking like a stuffed pig,’ vows naval blockade will remain until nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will continue a naval blockade on Iran until Tehran agrees to a deal addressing Washington’s concerns over its nuclear program.

Trump also rejected an Iranian proposal that would first reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease the blockade before nuclear negotiations, insisting pressure must remain in place.

“Somewhat more effective than bombing”: Trump on blockade strategy Trump, in the interview with Axios, framed the naval blockade as a central tool of leverage against Tehran, even suggesting it could be more effective than military strikes.

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“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He added that Iran was under severe economic strain due to its inability to export oil.

Iran ‘wants to settle’, claims Trump Trump said Tehran is seeking relief from the blockade and wants to return to negotiations.

“They want to settle. They don’t want me to keep the blockade. I don’t want to [lift the blockade], because I don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He also claimed Iran’s energy infrastructure was under pressure.

“Iran’s oil storage and pipelines are getting close to exploding because Iran can’t export oil,” Trump told Axios.

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Military option still on table According to the news outlet which cited three sources familiar with the matter, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared contingency plans for a “short and powerful” series of strikes on Iranian infrastructure if diplomacy fails.

The proposed strikes would aim to increase pressure on Tehran and force a return to negotiations, the outlet said.

‘Cry uncle’: Trump escalates rhetoric on Iran Speaking during an Oval Office event with Artemis II astronauts, Trump used blunt language when asked how long the blockade would continue.

“Militarily, we’ve wiped them out. They have no military left there,” he said.

“The Navy’s at the bottom of the sea. The Air Force is never going to fly again,” Trump added.

“Now they have to cry, uncle. That’s all they have to do. Just say, ‘We give up. We give up.’ But their economy is really in trouble. It’s a dead economy.”

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