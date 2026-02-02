Trump says Iran is ‘talking to us’ after naval buildup, hints at deal to avoid military strike

US President Donald Trump said that Iran is “talking to us” and hinted at the possibility of a deal to avoid military conflict, even as tensions mount over Tehran’s violent crackdown on protests and growing military deployments in the region.

“They are negotiating, so we’ll see what happens … we have a big fleet heading out there,” Trump told Fox News, highlighting the presence of a naval battle group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln off Iran’s coast.

Pressed on whether he had decided on a strike, Trump refused to rule it out, saying: “I certainly can’t tell you that,” but added, “I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable.”

Trump also said the US was keeping details of any military options confidential, including from some regional allies, to preserve strategic flexibility.

Naval buildup adds pressure Washington’s deployment of a naval force, including aircraft carriers and destroyers to the Middle East, has raised concerns of a possible clash with Iran. The build-up follows Trump’s repeated threats to use force unless Tehran ends its deadly suppression of anti-government protests.

Despite the military posture, Trump expressed hope that negotiations could avert conflict and spotlighted Iran’s willingness to engage.

“Hopefully we’ll make a deal... If we don’t, we’ll find out whether or not he was right,” Trump said in response to warnings from Tehran’s leadership.

Also Read | Satellite images show activity at bombed Iranian nuclear sites: Report

Iran’s Supreme Leader warns of ‘regional war’ In response to the rising rhetoric, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning that any US attack would trigger a broader conflict across the Middle East.

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” Khamenei said, according to Iranian state media.

Khamenei stressed that Iran does not seek war but would respond strongly if attacked.

“We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them,” he added.

Also Read | Trump says DHS will not intervene in Democratic cities’ protests without request