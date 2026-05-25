Trump says Iran negotiations ‘proceeding nicely,’ pushes Abraham Accords expansion across Gulf and Arab nations

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 25) said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely” and called for multiple Middle Eastern nations to simultaneously join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement.

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“Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all,” Trump wrote.

He warned that failure to reach an agreement could mean a return “to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Trump names Gulf and regional leaders Trump said he discussed the proposal during conversations with several leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Pakistan Army chief Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah.

He also referenced Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa among leaders involved in the discussions.

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According to Trump, the countries he wants included in the accords are Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, while noting that the UAE and Bahrain are already signatories.

‘Mandatory’ push for normalization Trump said it should be “mandatory” for the countries involved in the Iran negotiations to join the Abraham Accords.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” he said.

He added that countries refusing to join “should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.”

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term in 2020, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations including the UAE and Bahrain. Morocco and Sudan later joined the framework.

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Trump also incorrectly listed Kazakhstan as a member of the accords, although the Central Asian nation has never formally joined the agreement.

Also Read | Trump tells Netanyahu no Iran deal without dismantling nuclear programme: Report

Trump says Iran could join accords In one of the most striking parts of the post, Trump suggested Iran itself could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords if a nuclear-related agreement with Washington is reached.

“It would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition,” Trump wrote.

He claimed regional leaders told him they “would be honored” to welcome Iran into the framework once an agreement is finalized.

Trump described the potential arrangement as a transformative geopolitical shift that could make the Middle East “United, Powerful, and Economically Strong.”

Abraham Accords central to Trump’s Middle East vision The Abraham Accords remain a cornerstone of Trump’s Middle East policy platform. The agreements, first signed in 2020, established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states under US mediation.

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Trump argued the agreements have delivered a “Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM” for participating countries and claimed none of the current members have considered leaving despite ongoing regional conflicts.

“The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World!” he wrote.