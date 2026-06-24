Trump says Iran promised ‘no tolls’ in Hormuz; warns, ‘if this is false info, talks would end immediately’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (June 24) Iran has assured Washington that it will not impose tolls, insurance fees or other charges on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, while warning that ongoing negotiations would end immediately if the information proves false.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump pushed back against reports suggesting Iran was seeking to levy charges on international shipping transiting the waterway, through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas supplies passes.

Trump cites Iranian assurances According to Trump, Tehran communicated to the United States that it is not seeking any payments from ships using the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ.'"

The statement comes amid efforts by Washington and Tehran to build on a recently announced interim peace understanding aimed at reducing tensions following months of conflict.

Warning over negotiations Trump also issued a stark warning, saying the future of the negotiations would depend on the accuracy of Iran's assurances.

"If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!"

The comments underscore the fragile nature of the diplomatic process, with both sides continuing to negotiate issues ranging from sanctions relief and nuclear inspections to regional security arrangements.

Trump rejects claims of direct payments to Iran The President also sought to clarify reports regarding Iranian funds held under US control, insisting that Washington has not transferred money directly to Tehran.

"No money has been given to Iran, or released from their money to them, by the U.S."

The issue of frozen Iranian assets has remained one of the most sensitive topics in the ongoing talks.

US plans to use Iranian funds for food purchases Trump said the administration intends to release a portion of Iranian funds under US control, but only for the purchase of American agricultural products destined for Iran.

"We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers, for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more."

The proposal would effectively channel Iranian funds toward purchases from US producers rather than providing unrestricted access to cash.

'Food is desperately needed in Iran' Trump argued that humanitarian considerations were behind the arrangement, saying Iran faces significant food needs.

"Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States."

The remarks suggest the administration is seeking to balance humanitarian assistance with maintaining leverage over Iran through continued control of its frozen assets.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets. Any disruption to shipping through the waterway can have significant consequences for global oil prices and energy security.

Recent tensions in the region had raised concerns about maritime security and the possibility of new fees or restrictions on commercial vessels. Trump's statement seeks to reassure markets that Iran is not currently pursuing such measures.

While Trump's comments indicate some progress in US-Iran diplomacy, major issues remain unresolved, including sanctions relief, nuclear monitoring arrangements and broader regional security concerns.

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