Trump says Iran's uranium stockpile could move to US, eyes deal ahead of his China visit

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 6) that Washington is moving closer to a potential agreement with Iran, adding that Tehran could send its highly enriched uranium stockpile to the United States as part of the proposed arrangement.

Speaking in a phone interview with PBS, Trump expressed cautious optimism about ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries.

“Yeah, I think so, but I felt that way before with them, so we'll see what happens,” Trump said when asked whether the US was nearing a deal with Iran.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the proposed deal between the US and Iran regarding uranium? ⌵ The proposed deal suggests that Iran could send its highly enriched uranium stockpile to the United States. This is part of ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries. 2 What happens if Iran does not agree to the US proposal? ⌵ If Iran does not agree to the proposed terms, President Trump has warned that the US military campaign against Iran will resume, with bombing escalating to a much higher level and intensity. 3 Why has the US paused its naval initiative in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The US paused its naval initiative, 'Project Freedom,' to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to see if a final agreement with Iran can be reached. This pause is part of the ongoing peace efforts and negotiations. 4 What are Iran's concerns about the US proposal? ⌵ Iran is reviewing the US proposal but has signaled resistance, with state-linked media reporting that the plan contains 'excessive and unrealistic proposals' that have been rejected. They are expected to communicate their response through Pakistani mediators. 5 How might a potential US-Iran agreement impact the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ A potential agreement could lead to the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic, including Iran. This waterway is a central point in the negotiations due to its importance for global energy transit.

He added: “I think we'll have a very good chance of making a deal again. If we don't, we'll go back to our old ways.”

Trump says Iran uranium would go to US Trump confirmed reports that a proposed deal could involve Iran transferring its highly enriched uranium abroad.

When asked whether the uranium could be exported “perhaps” to the United States, Trump replied: “No, not perhaps. It goes to the United States.”

The US President also suggested that Iran could agree not to operate certain underground nuclear facilities.

“Correct, yeah,” Trump said when asked about reports regarding restrictions on underground facilities.

“They would be operating in for goodwill for a long period of time,” he added.

However, Trump denied reports that the agreement would allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent purity later in the process.

“No, it's not part of the deal,” Trump said.

‘If they don’t agree, we bomb’

Despite signaling progress in negotiations, Trump warned that military action could resume if talks collapse.

“If they agree, it's over, and if they don't agree, we bomb,” Trump said during the interview.

He later added: “I think it's got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn't end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them. Very simple.”

Trump says direct envoys ‘unlikely’ Trump said it was unlikely he would dispatch special envoys Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner for talks at this stage.

“Unlikely, I think we can do it here,” Trump said.

“Maybe for the final meeting, we'll have a signing someplace.”

Trump also suggested a deal could potentially be finalized before his planned trip to China next week.

“It’s possible, yeah,” he said. “It would be ideal.”

Strait of Hormuz operation paused Trump's remarks came a day after he announced that the US would temporarily pause its military escort mission for commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the operation was suspended because negotiations were progressing.

The US President said the pause could help finalize an agreement while maintaining broader pressure on Iran through continued restrictions and blockades.

Trump dismisses fears over oil prices Trump also addressed concerns about rising energy prices triggered by the conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have 1,000 boats that are loaded up with oil that can't, you know, go anywhere,” Trump said.

“When that happens, it's gonna be an oil rush.”

He argued that predictions of a massive oil spike and stock market collapse had failed to materialize.

“A lot of people predicted that oil is gonna go up to $300, $350 [a barrel],” Trump said.

“Well, it’s less than $100 right now.”

Trump maintained that the conflict was necessary to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“It’s worth it that they not have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a similar warning on his Truth Social platform, saying the US military campaign against Iran would end if Tehran accepted the proposed terms.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end,” Trump wrote.