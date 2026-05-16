Trump says ISIS second in command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki eliminated — ‘He could hide in Africa, but…’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday, local time, that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, was eliminated in Africa in an operation conducted by the American and Nigerian forces.
In a TruthSocial post, Trump said that on Friday night, “brave” forces “flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission” to eliminate Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, “the most active terrorist in the world”.
“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," Trump said. “He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished.”
He thanked the Nigerian government and said, “Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation.”
Nigeria had earlier come under scrutiny from Trump, who had said that Christians there were being persecuted. The African nation's government had denied it.
On Christmas Day last year, 25 December 2025, the US had struck what it said were Islamist bases in northwestern Nigeria following Trump's accusations.
Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second top man of the Islamic State group (ISIS) globally, was “the most active terrorist in the world,” according to Donald Trump. He said that with his removal, ISIS’s global operation will be greatly diminished.
Minuki was officially designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2023.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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