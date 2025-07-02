Trump says Israel agreed to terms for 60-day Gaza ceasefire, hopes ‘Hamas takes the deal because…’

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel agreed to terms for 60-day Gaza ceasefire and urged Hamas to accept the proposal before the situation deteriorates further. This comes ahead of Trump prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next Monday.

Trump wrote on Social Truth, “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

He did not identify his representatives but US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance had been due to meet Ron Dermer, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



He noted that the Qataris and Egyptians would deliver the final proposal.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” he added further.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he is hopeful that ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas could be reached as early as next week. Hamas, meanwhile, indicated its readiness to release the remaining hostages in exchange for a deal to end the war. But, Israel says it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

On the other hand, over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on Tuesday called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and US-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.

The joint statement by groups including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty International followed the killings of at least 10 Palestinians who were seeking desperately needed food, witnesses and health officials said.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The two sides have shown little sign of a readiness to budge from their entrenched positions.