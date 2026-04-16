Trump says Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire, talks to begin on lasting peace

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (April 16) Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, describing the move as a step toward achieving long-term peace between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he held discussions with Lebanon President Joseph Aoun and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that both leaders had agreed to initiate the temporary truce.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump wrote.

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Talks held in Washington after decades Trump said the development followed a rare meeting between representatives of the two countries in Washington, D.C.—their first such engagement in 34 years.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he said.

US officials tasked with mediation Trump added that senior US officials had been directed to facilitate further negotiations aimed at securing a lasting peace agreement.

“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE,” he said.

‘This will be my 10th’: Trump Framing the announcement within his broader diplomatic claims, Trump said he had played a role in resolving multiple global conflicts.

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“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!” he wrote.

Trump invites Israel and Lebanon leaders to White House Trump said he plans to host the leaders of Israel and Lebanon at the White House for what he described as the first meaningful talks between the two countries in decades.

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“I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago,” Trump said.

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” he added.