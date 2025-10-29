Trump says it’s ‘pretty clear’ he can’t seek third term—yet continues to tease 2028 idea, says ‘we’ll see what happens’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (October 2)conceded that he is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, even as he continued to float the idea of staying in power.

"If you read it, it's pretty clear," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Japan to South Korea. “I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad.”

Johnson says 'no path' for third term His comments came a day after House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the notion of Trump extending his stay in the White House beyond two terms.

“I don't see the path for that,” Johnson told reporters at the US Capitol, adding that he has spoken with Trump about the constitutional constraints.

“He and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution,” he said.

Johnson noted that changing the 22nd Amendment — which limits presidents to two terms — would require a lengthy amendment process involving Congress and the states.

“We are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal,” he added. “We're going to deliver for the American people, and we've got a great run ahead of us — he'll have four strong years.”

Trump leaves door slightly open While acknowledging the restriction, Trump still hinted that he is keeping his options open.

“Based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run,” he said. “So we'll see what happens.”

He has repeatedly suggested he might consider staying on, with “Trump 2028” hats appearing as souvenirs at the White House. Former campaign chief Steve Bannon has also revived talk of a hypothetical third term.

Trump dismisses VP workaround Trump praised future GOP contenders such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

“All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people,” he said.

Asked whether he would consider running as vice president — a loophole some allies speculate could allow a return to the Oval Office — Trump brushed off the idea.

“You'd be allowed to do that, but I wouldn't do that,” he said, calling the notion “too cute.”

“I would love to do it” Earlier in the week, during his Japan trip, the President reiterated his personal interest in more time in office.

“I would love to do it,” he said on Monday.

