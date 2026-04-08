Trump says Lebanon not part of US-Iran ceasefire, but ‘will get taken care of’ - Report

US President Donald Trump clarified on Wednesday (April 8) that Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire agreement the United States reached with Iran, citing the presence of Hezbollah as the primary reason.

Trump, in an interview with PBS News, explained that the ceasefire with Iran applies specifically to the US-Iran conflict.

When asked about Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon, the President described the situation as “a separate skirmish,” emphasizing that the US agreement with Iran does not extend to Lebanon’s conflict with Hezbollah.

Advertisement

“That’s a separate skirmish,” Trump said, according to PBS NewsHour correspondent Liz Landers, who posted the remarks on X (formerly Twitter).

The comments come a day after the US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The agreement, which was announced on Tuesday (April 7), aimed to temporarily halt hostilities and allow diplomatic efforts to take precedence.

Advertisement

However, Israel has continued strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, prompting concerns over further escalation. Lebanon’s health authorities reported significant casualties in central Beirut and surrounding areas, underscoring the urgency of a broader resolution.