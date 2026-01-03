Trump says Maduro and wife heading to New York by ship, US to decide Venezuela’s future

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 3) that the United States will play an active role in determining Venezuela’s next leadership and its economic future following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple was taken by US forces and will be transported to New York to face criminal charges.

Speaking to Fox News hours after the operation, Trump emphasized that the US would be deeply involved in Venezuela’s political transition.

“We'll be involved in it very much as to who will govern the country,” Trump told the news outlet.

“We can't take a chance in letting somebody else run and just take over what he left, or left off.”

Maduro and Flores transported to New York Trump confirmed in an interview that Maduro and Flores were taken to a ship after their capture and are being transported to New York, where both have been indicted.

US involvement in Venezuela’s oil industry Trump indicated that the US will also play a significant role in Venezuela’s oil sector.

“We have the greatest oil companies in the world, the biggest, the greatest, and we're going to be very much involved in it,” he told the news outlet.

Trump "watched the operation in real time” Trump described monitoring the military operation from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, in the phone call.

“I was able to watch it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it, and I listened to the communication between, you know, where we were in Florida and out in the field in Venezuela,” he said.

“It was amazing to see the professionalism, the quality of leadership, the professionalism.”

Praise for US Forces and equipment Trump praised the US forces involved and highlighted the advanced equipment used in the overnight operation.

“It’s been amazing to see how good they were, how professional they were, how incredible the equipment we have is — I mean, the level of equipment and to see how it worked so perfectly,” he said.

He confirmed that the operation suffered no US fatalities, only minor injuries.

“To have a few injuries, but no death on our side, is really amazing,” Trump added.

Comparing to Afghanistan withdrawal Trump also compared the operation to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden, portraying it as a demonstration of renewed US military capability.