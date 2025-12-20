Trump says Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped out of race because candidate he was going to endorse would've ‘killed her’

US President Donald Trump has turned heavily against one of his former backers, Marjorie Taylor Greene, now going as far as to say on Friday (local time) that she decided to drop out of the US Congress race because he said that he would not be backing her and the person who he is going to endorse would "kill her" in the race.

“What the hell happened to Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene?” Trump asked

“I can't believe people can change so much. You can't go from a strong conservative to a stone-cold liberal unless you are lying,” the US President also said.

This comment was made by Trump in North Carolina, where he sought to convince citizens of the battleground state that he has been handling the US economy well ahead of the crucial 2026 midterm elections.

Advertisement

Taylor Greene recently slammed Trump after he ridiculed deceased filmmaker Rob Reiner, saying in a post on X, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

Greene has been upsetting the US president with her views in recent months, the most crucial among them being her vocal push for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Following her push, Trump called her a 'traitor' and said that he would be supporting the 'right person' to run against her in the 2026 midterm elections.

Greene, while announcing that her last day in the US House will be on 5 January, 2026, said in a social media post, “I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."