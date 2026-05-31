Trump says medical examination report ‘extremely good’; aced his cognitive test after stating he hates being called dumb

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) shared an update regarding his medical examination, stating that the results were "extremely good."

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "The results of my physical examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high-difficulty cognitive test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence.'"

He lashed out at Democrats and added, "Are the Democrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a perfect score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for president and vice president should be forced to take high-difficulty cognitive tests. Congress and the Democrats should demand it."

Also Read | Trump health: Where is Walter Reed hospital and what triggered the rumours

White House releases Trump's physical exam report The White House on Friday released a three-page report from Trump's physician, detailing the results of his physical exam that took place earlier this week, The New York Times reported.

The US president's doctors have in the past released positive health reports that emphasise that he is in excellent condition and has good health habits. His physician, Dr Sean P. Barbabella, in Friday's report, also gave a similar upbeat assessment of his health. Barbabella declared that the 79-year-old president “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

While Trump remains in excellent health, Barbabella addressed Trump's weight and the bruising on his hand but said he was "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State." Reports suggest that the U.S. president has gained at least 14 pounds since his physical exam in April 2025 and now weighs 238 pounds, bringing him closer to the threshold of clinical obesity.

At Walter Reed, Trump also took a series of neurological tests, including the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, a 10-minute exam meant to screen for signs of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or other conditions. As in previous years, he scored 30 out of 30 on the exam.

Trump's health under scrutiny Trump, who is set to turn 80 on 14 June, has faced intense public scrutiny over his health, with increasing signs of fatigue and a lack of clarity from his doctors and aides on details of his health.

For instance, the US president has often been seen with frequent visible bruises on his hands, which, according to White House officials, are caused by his handshakes. Trump began masking these bruises with makeup, and when a bruise appeared on his left hand, he said that it was because he had hit a table and was taking aspirin. Barbabella included both explanations in his report, saying that the bruises were “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy.”

Don't want to be called 'dumb': Trump The medical examination report came nearly a week after Trump said that he would rather be called a "tyrant" or a "dictator" than be called dumb. He made these remarks while addressing supporters in New York at a campaign-style appearance in the Hudson Valley alongside Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

Trump at the time said, "They hit me with a bad one: ‘He’s a dumb person.’" He added, “I said, ‘Doctor, I don’t mind being called a brilliant tyrant or dictator, but I don’t want to be called dumb.’”

He went on to say that he even asked his doctor whether there was any kind of test he could take to prove that he was not dumb, to which his doctor suggested a cognitive test.

While not compulsory, these medical tests are now seen as routine in recent decades.