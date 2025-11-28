Trump says National Guard shooting suspect 'went nuts', lashes out at 'stupid' reporter

US President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of the Biden administration's resettlement policies after being questioned about Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, accused of shooting two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

When asked about the attacker's reported CIA links, Trump said the individual "went cuckoo (crazy or foolish), he went nuts," arguing that incidents like this occurred "too often with these people."

Trump linked the suspect's presence in the country to broader issues with the 2021 "Operation Allies Welcome" programme, claiming there had been "no vetting or anything" of Afghan nationals and asserting, "They came in unvetted."

Former President Joe Biden rolled out Operation Allies Welcome in August 2021 to assist at-risk Afghans following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban moved back into power soon after the US withdrawl.

Trump further warned that "we have a lot of others in this country. We're going to get them out," framing the case as part of what he described as systemic lapses during the Afghan evacuation.

What happened between Trump and reporter? The exchange grew tense when the reporter noted that Afghan arrivals after the Kabul withdrawal had undergone security checks. Trump dismissed that, insisting they were brought in "along with thousands of other people that shouldn't be here."

He then rebuked the reporter with, "Are you a stupid person?" and repeated, "you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person."

As the political debate over vetting intensified, Trump later announced that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two Guardsmen shot in Wednesday's attack, had died of her injuries, while the second remained “fighting for his life.”

He called Beckstrom a "highly respected, young, magnificent person," saying he learned of her death just before joining a Thanksgiving video call with US troops.

He added that the surviving soldier was in "very bad shape."

"Seconds before I went on right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia... highly respected, young magnificent person..." Trump said. "She's just passed away. She's no longer with us. She's looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her. This just happened."

The shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon (local time) near 17th Street NW and I Street NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which houses senior White House staff.

Trump later said in a statement that the attacker would face severe consequences. "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he said, adding, "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. I am with you."