Trump says ‘Netanyahu will do whatever I want him to do’ amid reports of rift over strikes on Iran

As the United States and Iran discuss possible peace terms to end the war in the West Asia, reports have emerged of a disagreement between US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over resumption of strikes on Iran. Axios first reported the tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Donald Trump is reportedly willing to wait for a few days to reach a final agreement with Iran, Netanyahu, on the other hand, wish to resume the strikes to degrade Iran's military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

Amid the disagreement, Donald Trump was also quoted as saying that Netanyahu will do “whatever I want him to do (on Iran),” and that he “is a great guy who is not treated well in Israel.”

During the phone call with Trump, According to a report in CNN, Netanyahu told the US President that he believes putting off strikes on Iran was “a mistake” and only benefits the Iranian regime. But Trump thinks a deal can be reached.

Advertisement

Trump on Tuesday, May 20, announced that he was putting off the attack on Iran after a request from Arab nations and was confident that the United States was very close to make a deal.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said Iran was eager to negotiate after facing heavy pressure. “...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down,” he said.

US Vice President JD Vance also expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, following weeks of stalemate since a ceasefire agreement.

“A lot of good progress is being made, but we're just going to keep on working at it, and eventually we'll either hit a deal or we won't,” Vance said, adding that there was “Option B” of resuming strikes.

Advertisement

He said, “But that’s not what the president wants. And I don’t think it’s what the Iranians want either.”

Later on Wednesday, Trump said the US and Iran were “right on the borderline” between getting a deal and resuming the war.

“It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers - it would have to be a complete 100 per cent good answers,” Trump told reporters.