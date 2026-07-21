Trump says Netanyahu ‘will not be arrested’ in US amid row over NYC mayor Mamdani's remarks

US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 20) declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "will not be arrested" while visiting the United States, weighing into a growing political dispute sparked by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks that his administration is exploring whether local authorities could detain the Israeli leader during the UN General Assembly in September.

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Trump's comments came after Netanyahu's office sharply criticized Mamdani over his suggestion that New York's legal department is examining what authority the city has to act on the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister.

Trump: 'Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested' In a post on Truth Social, Trump offered unequivocal support for Netanyahu and dismissed any suggestion that the Israeli leader could face arrest while on US soil.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America."

Trump praised Netanyahu's role in the conflict with Iran, writing: "He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He also blamed Iran's leadership for decades of violence, adding: "The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!"

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Although Trump did not mention Mamdani by name, his remarks came amid the controversy over the mayor's comments regarding Netanyahu's planned visit to New York.

Mamdani: 'Netanyahu belongs in The Hague' The dispute began after Mamdani told The New York Times that his administration was consulting the New York City Law Department about the extent of the mayor's legal authority if Netanyahu visits for the UN General Assembly.

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"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague."

Calling Netanyahu a war criminal, Mamdani added: "He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court."

While emphasizing that the city would not create new laws, he said: "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do."

Netanyahu's office hits back The Israeli Prime Minister's Office responded with a strongly worded statement rejecting both Mamdani's comments and the ICC's arrest warrant.

It described the ICC as: "A kangaroo court that has no jurisdiction over Americans or Israelis."

The office also called the warrant against Netanyahu "bogus" and argued it was issued by former ICC prosecutor Karim Khan shortly before allegations of sexual misconduct against him became public.

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Netanyahu's office accused Mamdani of using Israel to distract from issues closer to home.

"Instead of backing Khan's criminal behaviour, Mr. Mamdani should focus on fixing the damage his policies have caused New York."

The statement added that the mayor appeared more interested in targeting: "The leader of the Jewish state and the only democracy in the Middle East."

Israel defends Gaza campaign Netanyahu's office also defended Israel's military operations in Gaza, saying the Israel Defense Forces had taken extraordinary steps to reduce civilian casualties while fighting Hamas.

The statement accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields and rejected allegations of war crimes.

ICC arrest warrant The controversy stems from arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in November 2024 against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

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The ICC said there were reasonable grounds to believe the two leaders bore responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including allegations related to the use of starvation as a method of warfare and attacks against civilians.

Israel has rejected the allegations and disputes the ICC's jurisdiction. The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, meaning it has no treaty obligation to arrest or extradite individuals sought by the court.

UNGA visit in focus Netanyahu is expected to travel to New York in September for the annual United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders gather at UN headquarters.

The prospect of his visit has intensified debate over whether local authorities could play any role in enforcing the ICC warrant, even as US federal policy does not recognize the court's jurisdiction over Israeli or American nationals.

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