Trump says ‘never offered’ Fed Chairman job to JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, plans to sue firm for ‘debanking’ him

Donald Trump plans to sue JPMorgan Chase in the next two weeks for 'debanking' him following the January 6 protest and says he ‘never offered’ Jamie Dimon the position of Federal Reserve chairman, the US President posted on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes after a media report said that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was offered the role of Federal Reserve chairman, currently held by Jerome Powell.

“There was never such an offer and, in fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest, a protest that turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting — The Election was RIGGED!” the post read.

He further questioned the media outlet for not reaching out to him to verify that such an offer was being considered.

“I would have very quickly told them, “NO,” and that would have been the end of the story. Also, one was led to believe that I offered Jamie Dimon the job of Secretary of the Treasury, but that would be one that he would be very interested in,” Trump said.

He added, “The problem is, I have Scott Bessent doing a fantastic job, A SUPERSTAR — Why would I give it to Jamie? No such offer was made there, or even thought of, either.”