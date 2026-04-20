Trump says new US–Iran deal will be ‘FAR BETTER Than JCPOA,’ slams Obama-era nuclear agreement as ‘worst deal ever’

US President Donald Trump, in a lengthy post on Truth Social, said the United States is working on a new agreement with Iran that will be “FAR BETTER than the JCPOA,” the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

He described the earlier agreement as “one of the Worst Deals ever made having to do with the Security of our Country,” adding that it represented a “guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon.”

Criticism of Obama-era Iran deal Trump repeatedly attacked the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a failure of US leadership.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as “The Iran Nuclear Deal,” penned by Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the Worst Deals ever made having to do with the Security of our Country. It was a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon, which will not, and cannot, happen with the Deal we’re working on," wrote Trump.

He claimed the agreement allowed Iran to gain “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars” and alleged that it weakened US and global security.

Claims of cash transfers and financial benefits to Iran Trump repeated long-standing assertions about financial transfers linked to the nuclear deal.

“They actually gave $1.7 Billion Dollars in ‘GREEN’ Cash… flown to Iran for Iranian leadership”

He further claimed that “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was paid to Iran,” without providing evidence in the post.

Broader geopolitical claims and media criticism Trump also used the post to criticise media reporting and political opponents, accusing them of bias and misinformation.

“The Fake News… loves to talk about the JCPOA, knowing that it was DANGEROUS”

He added that under his leadership, the world would see a “deal that the entire World will be proud of.”

Trump attacks Democrats, rejects pressure claims Trump said his administration is operating from a “very strong position” on Iran and accused Democrats of attempting to weaken it.

“The Democrats are doing everything possible to hurt the very strong position we are in with respect to Iran.”

He argued that critics are misrepresenting his handling of the conflict and negotiations.

Rejects claims of being rushed into a deal Trump dismissed reports suggesting he is under pressure to quickly conclude a deal with Iran, insisting that timing is not a constraint.

“THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!”

He added that he would not allow any agreement to be “rushed” if it is not favourable to US interests.

Defends military approach and past operations The president framed the current Iran situation as part of a long-running global security challenge, referencing multiple historical wars.

“Despite World War I… World War II… Vietnam… Iraq…”

He said he is focused on ensuring outcomes are “done RIGHT” rather than quickly, contrasting his approach with previous administrations.

Sharp attack on Democrats and media Trump launched a strong political attack on Democrats, accusing them of undermining US efforts and failing to act on Iran in the past.

“Weak and Pathetic Democrats, TRAITORS ALL…”

He also criticised media coverage, dismissing reports as “Fake News” and accusing journalists of misrepresenting his statements and policies.

Claims of past US policy failures on Iran Trump blamed earlier administrations for what he described as decades of mismanagement of Iran policy.

“the MESS that other Presidents let happen because they didn’t have the Courage or Foresight”

He argued that his administration is correcting long-standing strategic failures.

Comparison with past wars and global conflicts In the post, Trump listed major global conflicts, including World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq, to highlight what he described as the complexity of military engagement timelines.

Military strategy and second-term agenda He said his administration is “properly and judiciously” using military power to resolve international challenges.

“In my Second Term, I am properly and judiciously using our Military…”