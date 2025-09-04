Trump says Putin and Xi put on Beijing Parade just for him: ‘They hoped I was watching’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 3) said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping “were hoping I was watching” their joint appearance at a massive military parade in Beijing.

“I thought it was very very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it. And they were hoping I was watching — and I was watching,” Trump said, describing the spectacle as strategic military showboating.

The parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, featuring displays of advanced weaponry and leaders from US adversaries including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Trump: “Not my place” to attend Asked whether he had been invited, Trump dismissed the possibility of attending. “It wouldn’t have been my place,” the president said.

Earlier, he complained that Xi had failed to mention America’s role in Japan’s surrender during his speech.

“President Xi is a friend of mine, but I thought that the United States should have been mentioned last night during that speech, because we helped China very much,” Trump said.

Kremlin rejects Trump’s conspiracy claim The Kremlin rejected Trump’s charge that Xi, Putin, and Kim were plotting against Washington.

“I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state television. “No one even had such a thought – none of these three leaders had such a thought.”

He added: “I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international situation.”

Trump mixes pleasantries with accusations Despite his criticism, Trump combined warm wishes with suspicion in a post on Truth Social.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Xi warns of “peace or war” choice In his speech at the parade, Xi cautioned the world was at a crossroads. “The world is facing a choice between peace or war,” he warned, as the event culminated in the release of 80,000 doves over Beijing.

Xi also held bilateral talks with Putin, calling him his “old friend,” and earlier met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.