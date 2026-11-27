A week after US President Donald Trump met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Trump on Thursday (local time) said he had asked Putin to "pull back all military aggression" against Europe.

According to reports, his remarks came a day after he hosted NATO chief Mark Rutte in Florida, following which the two leaders issued a joint statement calling on Russia not to expand the war in Ukraine. The remarks come amid a shift in tone towards the Russian leader, whom Trump had called his friend just last week, AFP reported.

The US President said he had raised the matter with Putin during their meeting in China last week, expressing hope that the request would help pave the way for an agreement to end Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, Trump's latest remarks offer fresh insights into his approach towards Putin, the ongoing Ukraine war and the prospects of a peace deal.

Here are five key takeaways from what the US President said: 1. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe." He added that he did so "in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."

He also said he believed that bringing Putin's war in Ukraine to an end was a strong possibility. Trump did not clarify which territories he was referring to, nor did he explicitly mention Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022, triggering Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

2. Speaking to reporters in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump said he did not know whether Putin would attend the G20 summit scheduled to take place next month in Florida. However, he added that the Russian leader would be welcome if he wanted to attend, Reuters reported.

"If he wanted to come, he certainly can," Trump said. He acknowledged that some people would not like to see the Russian leader at the December 14-15 meeting, and expressed doubt that Putin himself would want to attend. "If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

3. Trump said his Russian counterpart "would like to make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, adding that his priority was to stop the ongoing loss of life on both sides. During a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), alongside First Lady Melania Trump, the US President reiterated his desire to reach an agreement with Moscow.

4. When asked by a reporter about his earlier description of Putin as a friend and his subsequent comments on Russian military aggression, Trump said maintaining cordial ties with the Russian leader was important to securing a peace deal.

"Well, things can be said, but look, you have to understand something. We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing," he said. He added, "I could say he's not a friend or with it--well, I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done. They're losing 25,000 people a month."

Explaining his approach further, the US President said that expressing hostility towards Putin could complicate efforts to settle. He also compared it to the strained relationship between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump noted, "I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you,' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, they have the biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other, okay?"

5. Trump also referred to investigations into Russia's alleged interference in US politics, which he described as a "fake" investigation, before reiterating that his latest discussions with Putin had been positive.

"So when I go and happen to get along with him--I've known him a long time, don't forget he had to suffer through a fake 'Russia, Russia, Russia' investigation, which was made up and totally-- was a total con job. And he had to go through that and hear things that turned out to be totally false. So, we had a very good discussion. The bottom line is he would like to make a deal," Trump said.

Trump's remarks highlighted his stated focus on negotiating an end to the Ukraine war and his willingness to maintain diplomatic engagement with Putin. However, it remains to be seen whether the Russian President will respond to Trump's latest appeal and take concrete steps towards reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine.