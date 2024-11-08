‘No price tag on safety’: Trump’s bold plan for a ‘strong and powerful’ US Border

US President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on his call for strengthening the country's borders while expressing a welcoming stance toward lawful immigration.

"We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful," Trump said, in a phone interview with NBC News on Thursday.

Border security: A matter of national safety Asked about the potential costs of his proposed policies, Trump dismissed concerns over expenses, instead framing the issue as a non-negotiable matter of national safety. "It’s not a question of a price tag," he stated. "When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag," Trump added.

Lawful immigration stance "We want people to come into our country. I’m not somebody that says, 'No, you can’t come in.' We want people to come in," Trump said underscoring the balance between border security and allowing new legal immigrants.

Immigrants must follow legal pathways Trump emphasized that immigrants must follow legal channels and demonstrate a commitment to American values. "They want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally," he said.

"Common sense" mandate Reflecting on his renewed role in public discourse, Trump claimed he has been given a mandate to "bring common sense back to the country." This stance aligns with his previous promises to reinforce US immigration laws and prioritize national interests in immigration policy.

Trump’s deporation plan sparks cost concerns Donald Trump’s proposed immigration plan to initiate what he describes as the “largest deportation effort in American history” would reportedly require a coordinated, “whole of government” approach with a potential price tag of billions.

Questions of feasibility The ambitious scale of Trump’s plan, outlined in the Republican campaign, has sparked debate among experts over its practicality and cost-effectiveness. During a June 29 debate, Trump claimed that around 18 million undocumented immigrants currently live in the U.S., though the Department of Homeland Security’s latest official estimate, from January 1, 2022, places the figure at under 11 million. Changes in immigration status or voluntary departures since then add further uncertainty to the actual number of undocumented residents.

Immigration at the center of re-election campaign As Trump’s re-election campaign continues, immigration policy remains a key focus, with a renewed emphasis on bolstering border security and implementing stricter deportation strategies.

Trump vows immigration crackdown in recent statements Donald Trump reiterated plans to target illegal immigration and pledged unprecedented deportation efforts if re-elected.

In recent remarks, Trump emphasized that tackling illegal immigration would be a top priority in a potential second term, framing the issue as a “national crisis.” Here’s a breakdown of his recent statements on immigration:

Pledge to launch major deportation program At an October 23 rally in Duluth, Georgia, Trump pledged, “Immediately upon taking the oath of office, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history.” He vowed to shut down the border to illegal immigration within the “first hour of the first day” of his administration.

Concerns over Election Day disruptions In an October 13 Fox News interview, Trump expressed concerns over possible disruptions on Election Day, warning of “outside agitators” and what he called “the enemy from within.” He labeled radical left groups as a bigger threat than foreign adversaries, suggesting the National Guard or military might be deployed if needed. “We have some very bad people, radical left lunatics, and I think they’re the bigger problem,” he said.

"Operation Aurora" and targeting criminal networks On October 11, at a rally in Aurora, Colorado, Trump intensified his rhetoric by proposing the death penalty for immigrants who kill U.S. citizens or law enforcement officers. He also revealed plans to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to dismantle “every illegal migrant criminal network” in the U.S. This operation, dubbed “Operation Aurora,” would focus on gang members and criminal groups among immigrants. Trump described certain American towns as “invaded” and promised to shield communities from “bloodthirsty criminals.”

Warnings of rising migrant crime Speaking in Colorado on September 8, Trump claimed the U.S. faces a surge in “migrant crime,” predicting further escalation. “Crime is through the roof, and you haven’t seen the migrant crime yet,” he warned, asserting that migrants are “taking over sections of the state” and suggesting that reclaiming control would be “a bloody story.”

