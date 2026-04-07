Trump says someone leaked information as US forces looked for downed pilot, warns jail time for leaker

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) addressed a press conference, detailing the recent rescue of two US Air Force F-15 pilots who fell in Iranian territory on 3 April. Trump claimed that someone in his administration "leaked" critical information regarding the rescue mission to the media.

Elaborating further, he threatened to jail the journalist who first reported that US forces were searching for an F-15 weapons officer who was shot down in Iran, if they do not reveal their sources. He said, "The person who did the story will go to jail if he doesn’t say, and that doesn’t last long."

Trump threatens jail time for the leaker While the US President did not name the journalist or the news organization, he said the leak tipped off the Iranians, endangering the officer and his rescuers. He called the leaker “a sick person.” He went on to say that his administration is "looking very hard to find that leaker."

According to him, the Iranian authorities were unaware that a second service member was missing until a leaker shared the information. Addressing the press conference, Trump noted, "All of a sudden, they know that there's somebody out there," he said of the Iranians. "They see all these planes coming in. It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one, we've rescued one, but there's another one out there that we're trying to get."

He also mentioned the notice that the Islamic Republic put out, offering a big reward for anyone who captures the US pilot. Despite the leaker's identity being unknown so far, Trump expressed confidence and said they would eventually find that person. He said, “We think we'll be able to find it out. Because we're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'National security, give it up or go to jail.'”

US rescues two pilots from Iran On 5 April, Trump announced that the US Air Force officer had been rescued in a daring nighttime operation. He announced it in a post on Truth Social and wrote, "WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history for one of our incredible crew member officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"

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Describing the operation, Trump said, "The mission involved dozens of aircraft, Special Operations forces, and other highly trained personnel equipped to carry out rescues in high-risk environments."

Iran says rescue operation may be a cover A day after Trump announced the rescue of both pilots who ejected after an F-15E jet crashed in Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson, alleged that the rescue operation could have been a cover to steal 'enriched uranium' from the region.