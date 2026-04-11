Trump says tankers heading to US to load up ‘best and sweetest oil’, shares update on Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, April 10 that massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, "some of the largest anywhere in the World," are heading to the United States right now.

Trump said these tankers will be loaded up with the “best and 'sweetest' oil (and gas!) anywhere in the world.”

"We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!," Trump said in his latest post on TRUTH Social on Saturday.

In another post, Trump shared an update on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed, "We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others."

"Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves," Trump said.

“Very interestingly, however, empty Oil carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” the President said.

Trump also said he is “watching fertilizer prices CLOSELY during our FIGHT FOR FREEDOM in Iran.”

“The United States will not accept PRICE GOUGING from the fertilizer monopoly! American Farmers, we have your back!,” he wrote.

Iran-US peace talks on! Trump's statement came as Iran and the US began their peace talks in Pakistan on Saturday. US Vice President JD Vance is representing the US, while the Iranian delegation is being led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf.

The US side also includes President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran is also represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior leaders.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir are leading the peace talks as the fragile two-week ceasefire remains in place.

The war between the US, Israel and Iran began on February 28. The pause in hostilities followed a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8.

While the US and Israel maintained that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire, Iran warned earlier that it would withdraw from the ceasefire deal if Israel didn't stop attacking Lebanon.

Iran's state-run news agency said three-party talks had begun after Iran preconditions, including a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, were met, and after US and Iranian officials met separately with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I cannot say whether they are sitting in the same room or in separate rooms, but talks have started and are progressing well,” said one Pakistani official with knowledge of the peace efforts, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

A senior Pakistani official told PTI that the Foreign Office is likely to issue a statement after the talks are over.

The war has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, 1,953 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states, the Associated press reported.