Trump says Ukraine peace proposal not final offer — ‘One way or the other, we have to get it ended’

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ‘geared up for clear and honest work’ with the US on Trump backed 28-point plan for ending the Ukraine war with Russia, US President Donald Trump said that the peace proposal was not a final offer.

Advertisement

When a reporter asked if his 28-point proposal was a final offer, Trump replied, ‘no’.

"I would like to get to PEACE... We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," said the President.

When another reporter asked if Zelensky rejects the plan, Trump said, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out.”

Trump-backed 28-point plan demands that Kyiv give up land, cut its army and hold snap elections.

Advertisement

According to a draft reviewed by AFP, the plan backed by Donald Trump says that Ukraine will receive a reliable security guarantee, Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days, and Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine, among other things.

“Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement,” says the draft plan.

Also Read | Putin warns Ukraine could lose more territory if Trump peace plan is refused

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and US envoys will meet in Switzerland on Sunday along with European security chiefs, reported AFP quoting officials.

"We will have an informal pre-meeting tonight for dinner" with Ukrainian delegates, the US official said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that they will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days.

Advertisement

“We welcome the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace. We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work,” she said.

Ursula further added that they are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable.

“We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack. We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively.”