Trump says US agrees to more Iran talks despite declaring ceasefire ‘over’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington has agreed to continue negotiations with Iran, even as he insisted that the ceasefire between the two countries was "over" following renewed military exchanges this week.

The remarks come as mediator Qatar renewed diplomatic efforts to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table after fresh strikes threatened to unravel a peace agreement reached just over three weeks ago.

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Trump says talks will continue In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Iran had sought to resume negotiations and that the United States had agreed.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"

Earlier this week, speaking at the NATO summit, Trump also declared the ceasefire finished, describing further engagement with Tehran as "a waste of time" and referring to Iranian officials in sharply critical terms.

Fresh violence threatens peace The latest tensions come just over three weeks after Washington and Tehran signed an agreement intended to transform a months-long ceasefire into a more durable peace.

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However, renewed exchanges of fire this week have raised fears that the region could slide back into a broader conflict.

The United States accused Iran of involvement in attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and carried out military strikes on Iranian targets.

Iran responded with attacks on US military assets across the Gulf, including bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, further escalating tensions.

Qatar renews mediation efforts Amid the renewed conflict, a Qatari delegation as per a report arrived in Tehran on Friday to revive diplomatic efforts.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the delegation aims to reinforce Qatar's role as a mediator following recent tensions, including accusations by Doha that Iran targeted one of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Also Read | Israel willing to join future US strikes on Iran if requested, says report

Egypt backs return to negotiations Egypt also joined calls for renewed diplomacy.

During a phone conversation on Friday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged all sides to prioritise dialogue and return to negotiations.

The appeal reflects growing regional efforts to prevent further military escalation and restore diplomatic channels.

Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint The Strait of Hormuz continues to be at the centre of the confrontation.

Iran has argued that it should exercise greater control over the strategic waterway and has expressed a desire to levy fees on vessels transiting the route.

The United States and its allies maintain that international law guarantees freedom of navigation through the strait and have accused Iran of targeting commercial shipping.

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Iran warns of further retaliation Although no new strikes had been reported by Friday evening, Iranian officials warned that any future attacks would be met with a response.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, head of one of Iran's top security bodies, said any attacks on Iranian infrastructure would trigger retaliation against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Tehran accused the United States of striking civilian infrastructure, including railway bridges, describing the attacks as a “gross war crime.”