'We're going to guard it': Trump says US will protect Strait of Hormuz and 'get paid'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States would likely assume control of the Strait of Hormuz, describing Washington as the future "guardian" of the strategically important waterway and arguing that allied nations should reimburse America for securing the global energy route.

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Speaking in a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said the US would continue to safeguard the strait and could even take over its operations.

"We're going to keep the strait, and we'll probably run it. We'll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we'll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that," Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption to traffic through the narrow waterway has immediate repercussions for international energy markets.

Trump said the United States should be compensated for ensuring the security of the strategic passage.

"We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it – a lot of money," he said.

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The US president argued that America's allies, many of whom rely heavily on energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, should shoulder the financial burden of maintaining security in the region.

"We're going to be reimbursed, because the other nations are very wealthy. They're on our side, and we can't be expected to do that for nothing," Trump said.

Strait closure fuels global oil concerns Trump's remarks come as the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the central flashpoint in the escalating US-Iran conflict. Iran's effective blockade of the narrow shipping route has disrupted maritime traffic, sent global oil prices sharply higher and renewed fears of inflation driven by energy costs.

Tehran announced the closure of the strait on Saturday after what it called an "unauthorized transit." Iranian authorities said on Sunday that the waterway would remain closed, adding that shipping permits would only be issued once "stability and calm" had been restored.

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Trump accuses Iran of breaking agreements The US President also accused Tehran of repeatedly violating agreements, saying diplomatic efforts had failed.

"We had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it. We've had 10 deals with these people, and so we're just going to hit them very hard," Trump said.

Iran warns against US military presence Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would only resume if the United States halted its military operations in the region.

In a statement, the IRGC warned that continued US intervention could trigger broader disruptions to global energy markets.

"Continued interference could lead to greater incidents in the global oil and gas sector," the statement said.

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Military exchanges intensify The latest comments came after US and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone strikes over the weekend and into Monday. Tehran said it had targeted US military facilities across the Gulf while maintaining its closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The intensifying military confrontation has cast serious doubt over an interim US-Iran agreement reached last month that had aimed to reopen the waterway and suspend hostilities while both sides pursued a further 60 days of negotiations.