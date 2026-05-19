Trump says US halted planned attack on Iran after requests from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 18) that he has ordered a pause on a planned US military attack against Iran after appeals from key Middle Eastern leaders who said negotiations were underway and a diplomatic agreement could still be reached.

In a lengthy statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the planned strike had been scheduled for “tomorrow” but would now be postponed while talks continue.

Gulf leaders urged Trump to delay attack Trump said the request came from the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote.

According to Trump, the Gulf leaders argued that “serious negotiations are now taking place” and believed a diplomatic resolution remained possible.

Trump says any deal must block Iranian nuclear weapons Trump said the proposed agreement being discussed would require Iran to permanently abandon any nuclear weapons ambitions.

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” Trump stated.

He added that the potential agreement could become “very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”

The statement comes amid escalating tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and growing fears of a wider regional war.

US military ordered to remain ready Despite pausing the strike, Trump stressed that the US military remains prepared to launch a major assault if negotiations collapse.

“Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” Trump said.

However, he warned: “We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Diplomatic pressure intensifies across Middle East The announcement signals growing diplomatic involvement from Gulf allies attempting to prevent direct military conflict between the United States and Iran.

Regional leaders have reportedly intensified mediation efforts amid fears that a large-scale conflict could destabilize oil markets, threaten shipping lanes and trigger broader violence across the Middle East.