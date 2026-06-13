Trump says US-Iran deal set to be signed on Sunday, Strait of Hormuz will be reopened immediately after

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that a peace deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday, echoing remarks made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In a post on Truth Social, he said, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."
He further said, "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.