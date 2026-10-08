Trump says US, Iran in ‘productive’ talks, rules out attack before midterm polls in November

US President Donald Trump has ruled out any American military strike against Iran before the November midterm elections, saying Washington and Tehran are engaged in what he described as “productive” negotiations to bring the six-month-long conflict to an end.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said the US was continuing talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran and would not carry out an attack before the midterm polls scheduled for November 3.

"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," he added.

Trump faces political pressure over Iran war The conflict erupted in February after the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. The prolonged war has hurt Trump's approval ratings at home and created political pressure on Republicans, who are trying to retain their slim majorities in Congress in the upcoming elections.

Some 60% of Americans — including one in four Republicans — disapprove of how Trump is handling the situation in Iran, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The conflict has pushed gasoline prices sharply higher at a time when voters say their top concern is the cost of living.

US-Iran talks focus on oil and Strait of Hormuz Trump has repeatedly said he expects oil prices to drop after the elections, but he has not offered a detailed plan for exiting the war.

Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer.

Iran refuses to give up uranium enrichment Iran's state media reported on Thursday that Tehran would not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium stockpile, citing the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization.

The development came days after US Vice President JD Vance told Reuters that Iran must make "meaningful" reductions in its enrichment capacity.