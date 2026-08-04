Trump says US-Iran talks ‘going on right now’, calls it Tehran’s ‘last chance’ to reach deal

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (August 3) that negotiations with Iran were "going on right now," describing the talks as Tehran's final opportunity to strike an agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Washington's concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the negotiations were already underway and urged Iran to seize what he called its "last chance" to reach a diplomatic settlement.

"Talks are going on right now," Trump told journalists, adding: "This is a last chance for them to sign a good document."

The comments come amid continued efforts to ease tensions following months of conflict between the United States and Iran, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and heightened concerns over regional security.

Focus on Hormuz and nuclear programme Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump outlined a two-stage roadmap for any potential agreement.

"The first phase is the opening of the straits. The second phase will be the denuclearization," Trump said.

Strait of Hormuz at the centre of negotiations The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the central issues in the conflict between Washington and Tehran.

The narrow waterway is one of the world's most important energy transit routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Any agreement to reopen the strait would be expected to ease concerns over energy supplies and maritime security, while broader negotiations would seek to establish a path toward resolving the long-running dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump accuses Iran of 'duplicitous' behaviour Earlier in the day, Trump lashed out at Iranian leaders in a lengthy Truth Social post after Tehran denied engaging in negotiations with the United States.

"Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous!" Trump wrote.

He accused Iran of privately seeking talks while publicly denying them.

"They ask for a meeting... talks begin... and they say openly that they're not having any discussions."

“Nothing gets through to Iran unless we want it to... It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Iran rejects Trump's claims Iran maintained there were no direct negotiations with Washington.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters: "We are not currently negotiating with the United States. Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

Conflict enters sixth month The US-Iran conflict began on February 28 after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Although intermittent diplomatic efforts have produced temporary ceasefires, negotiations have repeatedly broken down amid renewed exchanges of missile strikes, attacks on shipping and escalating regional tensions.