Trump extends Iran ceasefire at Pakistan’s request, maintains blockade

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (April 21) that he has directed the US military to extend the ceasefire with Iran and maintain a blockade while diplomatic efforts continue, according to a statement attributed to him.

Trump said the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s leadership and cited internal divisions within Iran as a factor in pausing military action.

Pakistan, military leadership cited in ceasefire decision In his statement, Trump said the move came after appeals from senior Pakistani officials.

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“Upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran,” Trump said.

He added that Iran’s internal political situation also influenced the decision, describing the government as “seriously fractured.”

Ceasefire extended, military on standby Trump said he had instructed US forces to remain in position while continuing pressure measures.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able,” he said.

He added that the ceasefire would be extended pending further diplomatic developments.

“[We will] extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said.

Talks condition tied to unified Iranian proposal The US President said the pause in military action would remain in place until Iran presents a unified negotiating position.

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He suggested that any future decision on escalation would depend on whether Tehran submits a consolidated proposal and engages in structured discussions.

Diplomatic backdrop remains fluid The statement comes amid ongoing uncertainty over US–Iran negotiations, with previous round of talks failed and no confirmed timeline for the next meeting.

Pakistan has been acting as a mediator in efforts to restart dialogue, while regional tensions remain elevated due to military deployments and maritime disputes.

Ceasefire holds, but US-Iran gaps persist The extension of the ceasefire between the United States, Iran and Israel has, for now, averted a return to fighting, but major differences between the sides remain unresolved.

A planned diplomatic push has also stalled, with Vice President JD Vance’s expected trip to Pakistan still on hold, while the US continues to enforce a naval blockade on Iran.

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War impact and fragile truce The conflict, which began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, has already rattled global markets and driven oil prices higher.

A broader ceasefire came into effect on April 8 after repeated warnings from President Donald Trump, while a separate truce between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon has also largely held since last week.

Despite the pause in fighting, tensions remain elevated.

Talks stalled despite mediation efforts An earlier round of high-level US-Iran talks in Pakistan on April 11–12 ended without agreement. Authorities in Islamabad have since prepared for a possible second round, but uncertainty persists.

Vance’s trip to lead the US delegation has been delayed, reflecting the lack of clarity over Iran’s participation and the wider diplomatic impasse.

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Strait of Hormuz remains flashpoint A key sticking point is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint through which about 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass.

The waterway remains effectively restricted amid Iranian actions, including reported attacks and fears of mined shipping routes. Tehran has also reportedly imposed steep charges on vessels seeking passage, underscoring its leverage in negotiations.

The disruption has raised concerns over global energy supplies, with some countries already warning of fuel shortages.

Escalation risks remain despite ceasefire The US has stepped up pressure by blocking ships from Iranian ports. In a recent incident, US forces intercepted an Iranian vessel attempting to breach the blockade, prompting Tehran to accuse Washington of “piracy” and violating international law.

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