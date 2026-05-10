Trump says US will ‘get’ Iran’s enriched uranium, claims Space Force is tracking Iran’s every move

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 10) said America remains determined to confiscate Iran’s remaining enriched uranium, warning that Washington is closely monitoring Tehran’s nuclear facilities through advanced surveillance capabilities.

Trump said taking control of Iran’s nuclear material remains a key objective.

“We’ll get that at some point,” Trump, told TV’s “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson”. “We have it surveilled. You know, I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the US objective regarding Iran's enriched uranium? ⌵ The US objective is to confiscate Iran's remaining enriched uranium. President Trump stated that the US is determined to 'get that at some point' and has it under surveillance through Space Force. 2 How is the US monitoring Iran's nuclear facilities? ⌵ The US is using advanced surveillance capabilities, including Space Force, to closely monitor Iran's nuclear facilities. President Trump claimed these capabilities allow them to know the identity of anyone near the sites. 3 What is Israel's stance on Iran's nuclear program? ⌵ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes the threat from Iran's nuclear program is not over. He stated that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile must be removed and its nuclear enrichment infrastructure dismantled. 4 What is Iran's response to US peace proposals? ⌵ Iran has sent its response to a US-backed proposal for peace talks through Pakistani mediators. Tehran's proposal suggests focusing on permanently ending hostilities before addressing broader issues like its nuclear program. 5 What are the implications of the Strait of Hormuz situation? ⌵ The ongoing closure and militarization of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, have disrupted global energy markets. Iran has imposed restrictions, and the US has threatened further action if it is not reopened.

Trump added that the US has extensive monitoring capabilities over Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

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“If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge,” he said. “We have that very well surveilled. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up.”

Focus remains on Iran’s nuclear stockpile Trump’s remarks come months after the US targeted three major Iranian nuclear sites during Operation Midnight Hammer in June.

Despite the strikes, concerns remain in Washington and Jerusalem over Iran’s remaining stockpile of enriched uranium.

The US and Israel are also believed to have carried out additional strikes near Iranian nuclear facilities in recent months.

Netanyahu says ‘work to be done’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s nuclear programme remains an unresolved threat despite recent military operations.

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In an interview with CBS News, Netanyahu said the joint US-Israeli campaign had achieved significant results but was incomplete.

“I think it accomplished a great deal, but it’s not over because there’s still nuclear material — enriched uranium — that has to be taken out of Iran,” Netanyahu said.

He added: “All that is still there, and there’s work to be done.”

Netanyahu also stressed that eliminating the remaining stockpile would require physically removing the material from Iran.

“You go in, and you take it out,” he said.

Nuclear talks still deadlocked The Trump administration has continued negotiations with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme in recent weeks.

Last week, a proposed 14-point framework aimed at advancing peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

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However, both sides remain divided over key issues related to Iran’s nuclear activities and future enrichment limits.

Meanwhile, Iran has sent its response to the latest US ceasefire proposal through Pakistani mediators, with Tehran saying the talks should focus on permanently ending the war, according to Iranian state media.

IRGC threatens ‘heavy assault’ on US targets Tensions in the Gulf escalated sharply on Sunday as Iran warned it would retaliate against any further attacks on its vessels.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy warned that any strike on Iranian commercial or oil vessels would trigger a “heavy assault” on American naval assets and regional military bases.

The warning followed Friday’s confrontation in which US forces intercepted two Iranian tankers allegedly attempting to bypass the naval blockade.

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The US military also said it had thwarted attacks on three American ships and carried out retaliatory strikes on Iranian-linked targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz crisis rattles markets The ongoing closure and militarisation of the Strait of Hormuz has continued to disrupt global energy markets since hostilities erupted on February 28.

Iran has imposed restrictions and toll mechanisms on shipping through the vital waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

US President Trump has threatened a return to “full-scale bombing” if the strait is not reopened.

Washington argues the blockade is necessary to cut off funding for Tehran’s military and nuclear activities.

The US military said Sunday it had redirected 61 commercial vessels and disabled four since the blockade operations began in April.

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Tehran rejects US ‘deadlines’ Iran signalled it would not bow to US pressure despite renewed diplomatic efforts.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was unmoved by American “deadlines,” even as countries including Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed for renewed negotiations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian struck a defiant tone on social media.

“We will never bow down to the enemy, and if there is talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or retreat,” Pezeshkian said.

The White House did not immediately comment on Iran’s latest response to a US-backed peace proposal.

However, US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said diplomacy remained Washington’s preferred option.

“President Donald Trump is giving diplomacy every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities,” Waltz told ABC.

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Drone incidents test fragile ceasefire A fragile ceasefire came under renewed strain after multiple drone-related incidents across the Gulf region.

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two drones allegedly launched from Iran, while Kuwait reported hostile drones entering its airspace.

Meanwhile, Qatar said a drone strike caused a small fire aboard a commercial vessel near Doha.

Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the attack. “A dangerous and unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and safety of maritime trade routes and vital supplies in the region,” the ministry said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre confirmed that the vessel had been struck by an unidentified projectile, though no casualties were reported.